Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80.52 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Ontology has a market cap of $335.87 million and $80.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BitMart, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Bibox, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, Gate.io, Indodax, BitMart, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

