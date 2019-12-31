Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $39.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Ooma reported sales of $34.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 37,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ooma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ooma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

