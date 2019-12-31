Optimal Shelf Availability Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a total market capitalization of $750,953.00 and $1,739.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s launch date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

