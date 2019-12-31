OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

