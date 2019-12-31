Orbs Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Orbs has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $226,221.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,004,433,656 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

