Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after buying an additional 2,015,870 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830,475 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 521,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

