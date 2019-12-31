Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

