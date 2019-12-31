Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 563,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

