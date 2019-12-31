Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$63,600.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Bryan A. Coates sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,175,520.

TSE:OSK traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.28.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

