Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.