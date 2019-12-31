P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 1st

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $806.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

