Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 20,000,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,698,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,666,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

PACB stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.