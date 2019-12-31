Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 61,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on PMBC. ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

