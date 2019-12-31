Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 513.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

LON PAGE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 523 ($6.88). 111,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 492.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

