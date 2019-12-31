Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Trading 7.1% Higher

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 1,235,254 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 795% from the average session volume of 137,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

