Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 23.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

PZZA opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

