ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 30.6% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,340.00 and $19.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00576270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010506 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

