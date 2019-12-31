Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 19,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $143,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.