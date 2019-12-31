PAWS Fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $14,476.00 and $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.01324706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

