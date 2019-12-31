PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $59,223.00 and approximately $66,408.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

