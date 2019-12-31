Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.13. 20,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,243. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $68,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $32,660,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Paycom Software by 564.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 128,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

