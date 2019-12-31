PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 36.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,077,652.80. Also, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,239 shares of company stock worth $2,748,131. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $21,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $21,049,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $7,465,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $5,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,389. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $478.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAYS. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.