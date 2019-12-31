PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

