Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,320 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

