Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $979,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

