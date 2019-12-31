Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,703,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 9,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,985. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

