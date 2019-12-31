Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Penns Woods Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

