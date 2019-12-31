Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 40,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days. Currently, 62.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEI. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

PEI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 48,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,221. The company has a market cap of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.