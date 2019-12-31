Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 5,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.