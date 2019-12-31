Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

UG stock opened at €21.57 ($25.08) on Monday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.97.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

