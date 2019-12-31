PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEARCA:HYS)

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:HYS opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

