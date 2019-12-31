PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Shares of ZROZ stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $108.21 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.46.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.