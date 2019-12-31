PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.45, 5,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 184,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.