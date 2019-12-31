PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA MUNI opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

