PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of LDUR opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $100.55.

