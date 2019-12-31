PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MFEM stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

