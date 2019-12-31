PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMMU opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

