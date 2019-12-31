Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 7,457 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,876,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

