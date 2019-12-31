Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $39.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.53.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,340,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

