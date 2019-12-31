PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $12.50 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003031 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC and Crex24. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $210,883.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010779 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006038 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, Bisq, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Binance, BiteBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

