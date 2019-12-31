PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 472,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 578,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,873. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

