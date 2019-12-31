PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0055

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $11,856.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.