Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.04

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 148000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Plato Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

