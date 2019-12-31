PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $78.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.10 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $72.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $305.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.87 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $345.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PlayAGS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

