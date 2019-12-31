Po.et (POE) Price Down 6% This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Po.et has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $77,477.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

