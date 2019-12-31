PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POL. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of POL opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PolyOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PolyOne by 55.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

