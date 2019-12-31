POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC, Bilaxy and LBank. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $987.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, LBank, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.