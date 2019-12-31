Porvair (LON:PRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $672.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 672 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.79), with a volume of 16899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.31).

PRV has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 613.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million and a PE ratio of 28.31.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

