PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $115.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Barclays increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

