Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 433.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

